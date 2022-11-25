World

Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 310

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The death toll from an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 in Chianjur, Indonesia, has reached 310 people, Detik reports.
“According to the latest data, 310 people have died, 24 people are considered missing,” Suharyanto, head of Indonesia’s disaster management service, said at a press conference on Friday.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred on Monday, November 21 in the southwestern region of Chianjur County, West Java Province. It was previously reported that it claimed the lives of 271 people, but this number is growing as rescuers find the bodies of the missing. More than 2,300 houses were completely destroyed or received significant damage.
Turkey earthquake death toll rises to 93

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

