MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky supported the idea to introduce a price limit for Russian oil at $30, Bloomberg reports.

On Thursday, Politico newspaper reported that most of the EU countries supported the proposal to impose a cap on oil prices from the Russian Federation at the level of 65-70 dollars per barrel. According to experts interviewed by RIA Novosti, this is comparable to the average price of Urals over the past five years, plus a small premium. At the same time, Poland is in favor of a price ceiling of $30.

“I am very grateful to our Baltic colleagues, Polish colleagues, their proposals to set this ceiling at $30 per barrel are quite reasonable. This idea is much better,” Zelensky said during a video conference speech at a conference in Lithuania.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that EU talks on a ceiling on Russian oil prices have been postponed due to disagreements between the countries and could resume on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the idea of ​​the West to limit prices for Russian energy resources, has repeatedly stated that Russia will not supply anything abroad if this is contrary to its interests. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak also said that Russia would work only on market terms and would not supply oil to countries that would impose a price ceiling, neither at $60 per barrel, nor at any other cost.