World

Zelensky supported the idea of ​​Poland on the ceiling of prices for Russian oil

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky supported the idea to introduce a price limit for Russian oil at $30, Bloomberg reports.
On Thursday, Politico newspaper reported that most of the EU countries supported the proposal to impose a cap on oil prices from the Russian Federation at the level of 65-70 dollars per barrel. According to experts interviewed by RIA Novosti, this is comparable to the average price of Urals over the past five years, plus a small premium. At the same time, Poland is in favor of a price ceiling of $30.
09:26Special military operation in Ukraine

Zelensky asked the West to provide diesel and gas

“I am very grateful to our Baltic colleagues, Polish colleagues, their proposals to set this ceiling at $30 per barrel are quite reasonable. This idea is much better,” Zelensky said during a video conference speech at a conference in Lithuania.
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that EU talks on a ceiling on Russian oil prices have been postponed due to disagreements between the countries and could resume on Friday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the idea of ​​the West to limit prices for Russian energy resources, has repeatedly stated that Russia will not supply anything abroad if this is contrary to its interests. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak also said that Russia would work only on market terms and would not supply oil to countries that would impose a price ceiling, neither at $60 per barrel, nor at any other cost.
13:39

The media learned about the disagreements between the EU countries on the ceiling of gas prices

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 310

4 mins ago

Traces of three heavy metals found in Saakashvili’s body, doctor says

39 mins ago

Indonesian President urges priority for evacuation after earthquake | News

41 mins ago

Ukrenergo spoke about the level of electricity shortage in the country

57 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.