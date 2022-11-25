Traces of three heavy metals found in Saakashvili’s body, doctor says

TBILISI, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The analysis found that former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili had three heavy metals in his body, indicating that he may have been poisoned, said Mariam Jishkariani, a doctor and head of the NGO Empathy, who, together with foreign experts, conducted the examination.

“With a high probability Saakashvili is a victim of intoxication, we are waiting for further confirmation of this. He was subjected to torture, inhuman treatment, and perhaps there was an attempt to poison him … Three heavy metals were found in his hair,” Jishkariani told reporters. She called on President Salome Zurabishvili to pardon Saakashvili immediately and thereby “save his life.”

November 20, 23:46 Ministry of Justice of Georgia will conduct an examination on the subject of Saakashvili’s poisoning

The politician’s lawyer Shalva Khachapuridze said in a conversation with journalists that if intoxication is eventually confirmed, then human rights activists and members of the Saakashvili family will have to turn to the diplomatic corps with a request to respond.

Earlier, Saakashvili’s lawyers and mother said that, according to an examination conducted by foreign experts and doctors at the Office of the Ombudsman of Georgia, the politician had an increased content of heavy metals in his body, including mercury. In order to release the politician, who is being treated in the Tbilisi clinic, a protest action was held by the presidential administration last Sunday by family members and his supporters. Later, the head of the Georgian Ministry of Justice, Rati Bregadze, said that he would apply to the national bureau of expertise to conduct a toxicological study to check whether the former president of the country really had heavy metal poisoning.

The President of Georgia believes that the decision to defer Saakashvili’s imprisonment should be made by the court on the basis of a medical report.

Saakashvili is undergoing treatment at a clinic in Tbilisi after a long hunger strike in prison. He was transferred there in May this year. Earlier, Georgian doctors at the ombudsman’s office and foreign experts conducted an examination of Saakashvili’s state of health , the final report is ready, but still not made public.

Human rights activists reported that since the moment of admission to the clinic, Saakashvili’s condition worsened, he lost 20 kilograms. Members of his family stated that doctors gave the policy about 17 different diagnoses. Saakashvili’s lawyer Shalva Khachapuridze argued that the politician’s left arm muscles were atrophied, and did not rule out that more than 30 different diseases, including dementia and tuberculosis, could be confirmed in the ex-head of state.

Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, 2021, he is being investigated in several criminal cases. The politician was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is a defendant in cases of the dispersal of an opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi television company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili will remain in prison for a long time, he will serve the entire term.