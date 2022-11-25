Ukrenergo spoke about the level of electricity shortage in the country

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The shortage of electricity in the energy system of Ukraine is now 30%, according to Ukrenergo.

“As of 11.00 (12.00 Moscow time) electricity producers have provided more than 70% of the consumption needs in the country … However, the shortage of electricity in the system remains. Ukraine has introduced both planned and emergency schedules for limiting consumption,” the national energy company’s Telegram channel says.

13:26Special military operation in Ukraine In the Chernihiv region increased the interval of power outages

Work to restore power supply to residential consumers continues, but they are complicated due to icing and broken wires in distribution networks under the influence of difficult weather conditions, Ukrenergo added.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported that on Wednesday, due to Russian strikes, all nuclear power plants and most thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants were temporarily de-energized, and the vast majority of electricity consumers were left without electricity. On Thursday, the Ministry of Energy reported that the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities had been restored.

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities. Since then, air raid alerts have been announced in the Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that almost half of the country’s energy system had already been put out of action.