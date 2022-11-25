Pashinyan is ready to meet with Aliyev only with the participation of Macron and Michel

YEREVAN, Nov 25 – RIA Novosti. The press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan said that Yerevan is ready for a meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev in a quadripartite format – with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel.

“We would like to remind you that the previous meeting in Prague, where an agreement was reached to continue the meetings, was held in a four-party format, and it is logical that the format of the meeting and the composition of the participants should be the same,” Hunanyan told Armenpress state agency.

November 11, 09:58 Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry calls Pashinyan’s statements unacceptable

According to him, all the statements of the Azerbaijani side that the Armenian side is trying to disrupt the meeting and the peace process have nothing to do with reality. “The Republic of Armenia is ready for the meeting on December 7 in accordance with the agreement and format reached in Prague,” Hunanyan said.

He also added that Azerbaijan has not yet responded to Armenia’s proposals on a peace treaty.

Earlier on Friday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels scheduled for December would not take place. According to him, the meeting in Brussels was supposed to take place on December 7, but his assistant Hikmet Hajiyev informed that he was contacted from the office of Charles Michel and informed that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to the meeting only if French President Emmanuel participated in it. Macron. This means that this meeting will not take place, Aliyev said.