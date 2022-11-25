Syrian President holds meeting with Prime Minister of Belarus | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The President of Syria, Bashar al Assad, received this Thursday the Prime Minister of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko, and members of the delegation that accompany him, in Damascus (capital) to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Syria and Belarus sign cooperation agreements on various axes

During the meeting, the Syrian dignitary received a letter from the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, from Prime Minister Golovchenko, which addresses the friendly relations between the two nations and the prospects for continuing to promote them.

The Syrian president recognized the importance of the visit not only because of the agreements signed during it, but also because it is an opportunity to discuss specific areas of cooperation.

الرئيس بشار الأسد يستقبل رئيس وزراء جمهورية بيلاروس رومان غولوفتشينكو والوفد المرافق . pic.twitter.com/JgwcN0cqRi

—Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy)

November 24, 2022

Bashar al Assad also specified that it is intended to put what has been agreed into practice, advance relations and establish joint investments that benefit both parties.

He reflected that the attack of the West against Belarus is due to its geographical location in the center of Europe, and to the independence that characterizes its policies and decision-making.

In this sense, he recognized that the West has not achieved its political objectives in nations such as Syria, Russia and Belarus, for which reason it resorted to economic wars.

He also thanked Belarus for the support provided to Syria during the years of the imposed terrorist war, and welcomed its positions in favor of Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

For his part, the Belarusian Prime Minister indicated that the areas of bilateral cooperation are unlimited, and specified that the institutions have prepared files related to the exchange of products that meet the needs of both countries.

Golovchenko also recognized that the world is experiencing a stage of change since World War II, with the formation of new international alliances to gain independence from the West.

Likewise, he denounced the campaign against the Government of Belarus, which in the last two years has sought to create psychological, propaganda and media warfare to influence people.

The Belarusian Prime Minister arrived in the Arab country the day before, and together with the head of the Syrian Government, Hussein Arnous, signed memorandums of understanding in areas of cooperation such as housing, transportation, industry, among others.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report