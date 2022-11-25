AN of France approves including the right to abortion in the Constitution | News

The National Assembly (AN) of France approved the inclusion of the right to abortion in the Constitution, by 337 votes in favor and 32 against.

With the approval of the bill, it is intended to modify the text of 1958, to include that “the effectiveness and equal access to the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy is guaranteed.”

The initiative, promoted by the left, must obtain approval in the Senate and be taken to a referendum for its entry into force.

#IVG dans la Constitution : Aujourd’hui la France parle au monde.

Je suis très émue de ce vote ce soir.

Pour ces femmes qui luttent, partout dans le monde: cette victoire est pour vous. pic.twitter.com/YaVf3H69ZW

— Mathilde Panot (@MathildePanot)

November 24, 2022

In this sense, the deputy Mathilde Panot, called on the Government to present its own legislative project to expedite the process, thus avoiding the referendum.

Since 1975, France has decriminalized abortion through a law promoted by Simone Veil. In 2001, it was approved to carry out the practice only up to week 12.

The latest modification was made last March and extended the deadlines for terminating the pregnancy until week 14 of gestation.

The French deputies expressed their concern about what is happening internationally regarding sexual and reproductive health, with the attack in countries like Hungary and Poland or the recent annulment of the right to abortion in the United States (USA).

“No democracy, even the largest of all, is safe from setback,” said Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti, who showed the government’s support for the decision.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



