Texas announces shipment of military vehicles to the border with Mexico | News

After Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted an invocation of the so-called “trespass clause” in both the federal and state constitutions, about the large number of migrant gatherings on the Texas-Mexico border, his border mission it will include armored personnel carriers designed to carry troops into battle alongside tanks.

The order issued by officials from the Texas Military Department in the southern United States (USA) to the headquarters that oversees Operation Lone Star reveals that the National Guard will deploy 10 M113 armored personnel carriers to the border.

According to the order, around 50 soldiers will be trained to operate the vehicles and state officials will identify 10 parking positions along the border.

President Biden’s continued dereliction of duty has forced Texas to ramp up border security efforts.

We will continue to protect our country from Biden’s dangerous open border policies.

—Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX)

November 23, 2022

In fact, the Texas Military Department said in a written statement last week that in addition to the 10 armored vehicles, the Texas National Guard is increasing “aircraft flights and security efforts” at the border.

According to that department, “these actions are part of a broader strategy to use all available tools to fight the record level of illegal immigration.”

Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021, sending thousands of soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety agents to the border while accusing the Joe Biden administration of failing to secure the border.

Armored personnel carriers like the M113 are designed to transport infantry troops across modern battlefields alongside tanks.

Since Operation Lone Star began, the number of migrants apprehended along the Texas-Mexico border has risen despite spending $4 billion and deploying up to 6,500 Texas Military Department soldiers.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



