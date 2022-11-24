World

The Foreign Ministry believes that the initiative on contacts should come from the United States

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The initiative to establish contacts with the Russian Federation at a high and highest level should come from the United States, since it was they who interrupted them, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
“In the current conditions, when it was the United States that unilaterally unmotivatedly curtailed work in so many areas, trying to demonstrate something to us – we didn’t have to demonstrate anything, we understand the American policy and the essence of the line that the United States is pursuing in relation to Russia – but as soon as they made such a choice, they should reconsider it,” Ryabkov said at a briefing, answering the question whether contacts between the United States and Russia are possible at a high and top level.
According to him, “if and when they mature, then, probably, it will be possible to talk about some contacts and additional opportunities for dialogue.” “If they don’t ripen, then there won’t be these contacts – I don’t see any problem at all here,” he added.
The Kremlin suggested what Putin and Biden could talk about

