MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. For Russia, a situation in which representatives of foreign military departments work with pathogens and carriers of especially dangerous infections in the immediate vicinity of Russian borders is unacceptable, said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Ryabkov spoke at a briefing on the eve of the Ninth Review Conference of the States Parties to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), scheduled for November 28 – December 16 this year in Geneva.

Opening the event, he noted the importance of the document at the present stage. At the same time, Ryabkov pointed out that “Russia has every reason to assert that biological weapons components were being developed in the very immediate vicinity of Russian borders. In particular, we are observing the corresponding military biological activity of the United States and its allies outside national borders, including , in our neighboring states. He noted that military departments and their contractors are involved in such activities.

“In the course of such activities, information is collected on infectious morbidity, biological samples of people and national collections containing strains of pathogenic microorganisms are derived. The causative agents of especially dangerous infections are being studied, including those that overcome the protective effects of vaccines,” he said, adding that it is also and on the study of information on vectors of especially dangerous infections. Ryabkov expressed concern about the fact that the results of research are given a closed character, and this is funded by the military departments of third countries. Sergei Ryabkov Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

“Foreign military specialists are directly involved in the implementation of certain projects,” he said, citing as an example the military biological activities of Washington and Kyiv in laboratories in territories controlled by Kyiv.

“For the Russian Federation, a situation is unacceptable in which representatives of foreign military departments work with pathogens and carriers of especially dangerous infections in the immediate vicinity of Russian borders,” Ryabkov said, pointing out that the Russian side considers “this is a threat to the national security of the Russian Federation.”

“Starting from March of this year, we have been presenting the documents and evidence received that shed light on the true nature of the interaction between the Pentagon and its contractors with the Ukrainian side in the military biological sphere… they simply dismiss our signals, our claims and do not want to discuss in fact what is presented to them,” Ryabkov said at a briefing on the eve of the ninth Review Conference of the States Parties to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), which will be held in Geneva November 28-December 16. Sergey Ryabkov Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

For example, the Deputy Minister recalled, in September, at a consultative meeting convened by Russia under the Fifth Article of the BTWC, these arguments were presented by Russian experts, who “gave detailed explanations why the Russian side concluded that the Convention had been violated” and outlined specific questions to the United States and Ukraine that require settlement in the context of the BTWC.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation Chemical and Biological Protection Troops (RCBZ) of the RF Armed Forces, said that a network of more than 30 biological laboratories had been formed on the territory of Ukraine, working in the interests of the Pentagon. According to him, everything for the continuation of the US military biological program was removed from Ukraine after the start of the Russian special military operation.