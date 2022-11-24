North Korea denounces double standards of US policy | News

Report This Content

The Government of North Korea denounced on Wednesday the double standards of the foreign policy of the United States (USA) after a meeting of the Security Council of the United Nations Organization (UN) to question the launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-17.

The deputy head of the Department of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), Kim Yo Jong, stated that the UN Security Council “looks the other way and avoids facing the danger” of the US military exercises. and South Korea on the peninsula.

At the same time, he assured that the United Nations is aligned with the White House while stressing that Pyongyang will respond in the event that the right to self-defense is hindered.

Similarly, the sister of the North Korean president, Kim Jong-un, asserted that the United States will not be able to deprive her country of the legitimate right to defend itself while specifying that the security crisis will worsen the more pressure there is.

Kim Yo Jong’s statements come after the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated that Washington is working towards promoting a resolution that condemns and limits missile launches by North Korea.

Last Friday, the North Korean army, led by Kim Jong-un, launched a short-range ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan from the capital’s International Airport.

For her part, the North Korean Foreign Minister, Choe Son Hui, on Monday described the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, as “a puppet of the United States” for his position regarding the launch.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



