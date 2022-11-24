Estonia called the restriction of gas price hikes in the European Union acceptable

BRUSSELS, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The Minister of Economy and Infrastructure of Estonia, Riina Sikkut, considers acceptable the proposal of the European Commission (EC) on a mechanism to limit strong surges in gas prices in the European Union.

“The proposal that is on the table is quite normal. But the measure should be temporary and applied only for extreme price hikes,” she told reporters upon her arrival at the EU Energy Ministers’ Council.

12:07 Italy did not support the proposal of the EC on the ceiling of gas prices

The energy ministers of the EU countries at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday are expected to discuss the possibility of creating such a mechanism, but will not make decisions, a source in the EU told RIA Novosti earlier.

On November 22, the European Commission proposed the creation of a temporary mechanism for adjusting the gas market in the European Union as another measure to combat the energy crisis. The EC hopes that the mechanism will help reduce volatility in the gas market and protect EU residents and businesses from sharp increases in gas prices.

The mechanism will be launched if two conditions are met simultaneously: the settlement price of a monthly futures contract on the TTF index exceeds 275 euros per MWh for two weeks (slightly more than 2.8 thousand dollars per thousand cubic meters of gas at euro-dollar parity), and the spread between the price TTF and the global LNG price is at least 58 euros for 10 consecutive trading days. When the mechanism is in place, transactions at a price higher than 275 euros will not be made.

However, this is a very high level. The settlement price of a monthly TTF futures exceeded 275 euros in the entire history of the hub for only a few days in August this year. So, on August 19, it was at a level of about 245 euros per megawatt-hour, jumped sharply to a historical maximum above 340 euros on August 26 (a little more than 3.5 thousand euros per thousand cubic meters) and quickly decreased, reaching about 265 euros already on August 30.