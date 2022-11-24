World

Kyiv will lead the IAEA by the nose, Rosatom said

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Kyiv will lead the IAEA by the nose over the situation with the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and avoid the goal of completing negotiations until Ukraine’s political sponsors approve a different approach, said Alexei Likhachev, head of Rosatom.
He stressed that not a single bullet should fly in the ZNPP area.
“Until Kyiv’s political sponsors approve this approach, it is obvious that the Kyiv authorities will lead the IAEA by the nose and conduct negotiations without the goal of completing them,” Likhachev told reporters.
The head of Rosatom said that Ukraine does not allow the restoration of power lines at the ZNPP

