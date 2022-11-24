BAKU, November 24 – RIA Novosti. High consumption of ammunition, excessive load on the barrels of artillery and difficulties with logistics are the three main vices in the use of Western military assistance by Ukraine, says the doctor of the Institute of History named after A.A. Bakikhanov of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Candidate of Historical Sciences (Russia) Oleg Kuznetsov.

According to him, talk about Ukraine’s problems with logistics and logistical support began in the Western press more than a month ago, “that is, even then they were obvious to NATO logistics.”

12:13Special military operation in Ukraine The United States puts pressure on Greece on the S-300 to transfer them to Ukraine, according to TsAMTO

“Already then they named the three main vices of the Ukrainian army in the use of foreign military-technical assistance,” the military-political analyst said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The first problem, he said, is the disproportionately high consumption of ammunition.

The second, arising from it, is the very rapid wear of the barrels of weapons supplied by NATO to Ukraine.

The third is “logistical difficulties in organizing deliveries, which are constantly increasing as the RF Armed Forces destroy the energy and transport infrastructure of Ukraine.”

“All this has led to the fact that in the last week, in certain sectors of the front, the Ukrainian military are moving from attempts to organize attacks to defense. And this was the result of a lack of not human, but rather material and technical resources,” the analyst said.

12:12Special military operation in Ukraine Zelensky asks US for chemical weapons, ex-deputy of Kiva says

According to him, the tactics of the Russian army to deplete the enemy and his sponsors of resources “if it has not fully justified itself, then it begins to justify itself.”

The Ukrainian army, Kuznetsov pointed out, is supplied by 30 NATO member countries, even Luxembourg, whose armed forces number 500 people, plus their allies in the Asia-Pacific region – Australia and New Zealand.

“Also, we should not forget that many countries in Asia and Africa – from Afghanistan to Mali – through third parties sold to Ukraine the samples of Soviet and Russian-made weapons that they had. In fact, half of the world took part in supplying Ukraine in one way or another , but she could not wisely dispose of the material and technical abundance that fell on her, “the expert believes.

As the cold weather sets in, the activity of the Ukrainian troops, he believes, will decrease “and by the new year 2023 it may come to naught.”

“Unless, of course, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and other countries of Southeast Asia do not join in the supply of arms,” ​​the analyst stressed.

11:22Special military operation in Ukraine Zakharova commented on the obscene gesture of the Ukrainian envoy Kislytsya

At the same time, according to Kuznetsov, it is naive to believe that Ukraine does not have a significant tactical stock of ammunition, especially in those shock units and formations that were released from the front after the RF Armed Forces left the right bank for the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine still have enough resources for at least one serious offensive on the left bank of the Dnieper or even for an attack on the sovereign territory of Russia. It is not for nothing that the governor of the Belgorod region spoke about creating a “security line” on the border with Ukraine. Therefore, in my opinion, it is still too early to talk about the complete loss of strategic initiative and offensive impulse by the Ukrainian army,” the agency’s interlocutor added.