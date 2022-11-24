Member of the European Parliament spoke about the “gift” to Putin from Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki called Kyiv’s lack of apology for the incident with the missile fall in Pszewodów a “gift for Putin”, writes Polsat News.

“I think that this is a mistake on the part of Ukraine, that we have not yet received an apology from it,” the politician said.

According to the deputy, “if the Ukrainians said ‘sorry’, then in Poland it would be accepted with understanding.” Czarniecki also stressed that Russia would be able to use such situations to its advantage.

The MP noted that he did not understand the position of one of the Ukrainian politicians about the Polish-Ukrainian relations.

“I don’t understand the words of one of Zelensky’s advisers, who, at a time when Kyiv should look for allies, says that Ukraine and Poland will compete for dominance in this region of Europe,” he expressed his bewilderment.

On the evening of November 15, the media reported on the fall of rockets in the Lublin Voivodeship on the Polish-Ukrainian border, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw claimed that it was Russian-made ammunition. Later, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that it was most likely Ukrainian weapons.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry said that they did not deliver any strikes on targets in the area of ​​​​the Ukrainian-Polish border, and all Warsaw’s statements about Moscow’s involvement were a provocation.

The experts concluded that the published photos from the scene showed fragments of a Ukrainian missile for the S-300 complex.