On the border of Belarus with Poland found a dead African

MINSK, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The squad of the Belarusian border service found the body of a man of “African appearance” near the barriers on the border with Poland, the press service of the State Border Committee of Belarus reported.

“Another death of a foreigner is on the border with Poland. The border squad discovered the body of a man of African appearance yesterday, November 23, near the Polish barriers. The corpse of a foreigner was near the gate intended for animal migration,” the message published on Thursday reads.

November 20, 14:03 Border Committee of Belarus found the body of an Iraqi citizen

An investigative team was called to the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident.

The border committee of the republic recalls that this is the fifth death on the border with Poland since the beginning of the year. Refugee bodies were found near the Polish barriers on 3 April, 2 October, 19 and 21 November.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland in 2021 reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the countries of the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis, the Belarusian side categorically denied this. The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly announced the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to Belarusian territory.