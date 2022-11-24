Pablo Milanés is fired in the burning chapel installed in Madrid | News

Report This Content

Relatives, friends and admirers of Pablo Milanés said goodbye to the Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist this Wednesday at the Casa de América in Madrid, after he died on November 22 in the Spanish capital.

As part of the homage, numerous bouquets of flowers, mostly white, were deposited in front of the artist’s coffin, installed from 10:30 a.m. (local time) to 3:30 p.m. (local time), some of these offerings sent by colleagues, such as Joaquín Sabina or the Universal Music label

Likewise, workers from the institution pointed out that this is the first time that Casa de América has prepared one of its rooms as a funeral chapel to honor a personality.

We are very saddened by the news of the departure of brother Pablo Milanés, legendary Cuban singer-songwriter and composer who knew how to combine poetry with the revolutionary verb and love for the Homeland. Our solidarity with his family, his fellow artists and the worthy people of #Cuba pic.twitter.com/lMrx07zkeW

— Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo)

November 22, 2022

During the commemoration, the population lined up at the main entrance of the building, in the central Plaza de Cibeles, from early morning; while numerous Cuban artists and journalists residing in Madrid made an appearance.

“He was one of the founders of Nueva Trova, that movement of young composers who burst onto the scene with the Revolution with songs that are today the symbol of an entire generation, but which was also received with great respect, with great admiration for generations. younger today,” stressed the Cuban ambassador to Spain, Marcelino Medina.

It should be noted that, for their part, the troubadour’s family called on friends and admirers to sign a book of condolences in the recording studio of Milanés, in Vedado, located in the capital’s municipality of Plaza de la Revolución, in La Havana.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



