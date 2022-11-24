Ulyanov said that the IAEA can contribute to detente around the ZNPP

VIENNA, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Detente around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant would be facilitated by a direct call by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Kyiv to stop shelling, Mikhail Ulyanov, permanent representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“Of course,” Ulyanov said, answering a question, would a direct call from the IAEA to the Ukrainian side to stop shelling the station would contribute to some detente around the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

IAEA employees know perfectly well who is shelling Zaporizhzhya NPP, Ulyanov said

“We are publicly saying that it is time to call a spade a spade,” he added.

After a series of shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) at the end of last week, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said earlier that he had stepped up efforts to create a physical and nuclear security zone at the plant.