MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Almost all schools in Scotland closed on Thursday due to a national strike by educators demanding a 10% pay rise, Sky News reports.

“It concerns <…> almost all schools, both primary and secondary, as well as many municipal kindergartens.

The report notes that this is the first nationwide strike of educators in Scotland since the 1980s. Only a few elementary schools in Orkney and Shetland remain open.

In the UK, there is a wave of strikes against the backdrop of record inflation in the country. Railroad employees, lawyers, airport employees, postmen and workers in other areas come out to protest.

After the start of the special operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the West increased sanctions pressure on Russia. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel and food prices in Europe and the US. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households.

The Bank of England raised its base interest rate by 75 basis points to 3% from 2.25%. The regulator also said that the UK economy has entered a recession that is expected to last all of 2023 and the first half of 2024. Annual inflation in the UK in October reached 11.1%.