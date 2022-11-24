Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Four students were injured this Wednesday during a shooting that occurred in the vicinity of Overbrook High School in Philadelphia, United States (USA), while it was closed.

CMIO.org in sequence:

At least six dead leaves shooting in the state of Virginia, USA.

Local media reported that the injured were two 15-year-old girls and two 16-year-old boys, who were near a beauty salon near the student center. All are reported stable.

It also transpired that police officers who were in the area immediately went to the scene, after hearing the shots.

The police have opened the corresponding investigation in order to find out the causes of the altercation, if any of the injured youths were a direct target, as well as background information at the educational center.

Local authorities have also added that several troops are in Overbrook High School and its surroundings to gather information and find key witnesses in the investigation.

In late September, a similar event near Roxborough High School left a 14-year-old boy dead and four other students injured.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report