The number of injured after the earthquake in Türkiye increases to 93 | News

The number of injured after the magnitude 5.9 earthquake registered in the province of Duzce (Türkiye) increased this Wednesday to 93, according to the latest report from the Disaster Management Agency of that nation (Afad).

6.1 magnitude earthquake in Türkiye leaves at least 35 injured

Likewise, the entity detailed that one of the injured, a 28-year-old Afghan man, is reported to be in critical condition.

Likewise, 17 people are admitted to the hospital, according to what the Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca, indicated on the social network Twitter.

DÜZCE Gölyaka merkezli depremde yaralı sayımız son belirlemelere göre 93’tür. Düzce’de 1’i ağır 37 yaralı; İstanbul’da 2, Bolu’da 14, Zonguldak’ta 10, Sakarya’da 26, Bursa’da 4 yaralı var. Hastanelerimizde halen 17 kişinin tedavisi devam ediyor. Allah tüm afetlerden korusun.

— Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca)

November 23, 2022

The head of the health portfolio also revealed to the local media that the general condition of the patients is favorable, and only one is in serious condition.

The Afad explained that so far there have been 138 aftershocks of the earthquake, which occurred at 04:08 (local time), with its epicenter located in the Golyaka district.

The telluric movement was generated at a depth of 6.81 kilometers and was perceptible in the provinces of Istanbul, Bolu, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Bursa, Bilecik, Izmir and Kutahya and in the capital, Ankara.

The Turkish authorities have deployed an operation to offer help to those affected, as well as continue the rescue work.

“A total of 422 people and 120 AFAD vehicles and related institutions work in the works carried out in the region,” Afad reported through its social networks.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



