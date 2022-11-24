35 human trafficking suspects captured in Portugal | News

Report This Content

The Portuguese Judicial Police reported on Wednesday the arrest of at least 35 people allegedly involved in a human trafficking network.

The individuals are accused of illegally taking migrants to do agricultural work in the southern part of the country.

To undertake these arrests, an operation was carried out that included 400 police officers from the Alentejo region, where at least 65 raids were carried out.

“The suspects between the ages of 22 and 58, of foreign and Portuguese nationality, are strongly accused of committing crimes of criminal association, human trafficking, money laundering, document falsification, among others,” underlines the police text.

As reported, migrants were captured by the network from their countries of origin (Romania, Moldova, India, Senegal, Pakistan, Morocco, Algeria and others) and were taken to agricultural facilities to work, under promises of employment and housing.

Once these people start their work, the traffickers withhold their identity documents, do not pay their salaries and force them to work, with threats and violent actions.

However, the police did not offer many details regarding the investigative process, since it is under judicial secrecy.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



