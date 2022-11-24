Earthquake deaths in Indonesia rise to 271 | News

Report This Content

The death toll from the 5.6-magnitude Indonesian earthquake that struck the West Java province on Monday rose to 271 on Wednesday, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) confirmed.

According to the entity, at least a hundred minors lost their lives in the tragic event, which accounts for 40 missing, and more than 2,000 injured, while rescue efforts continue.

In this sense, the authorities do not rule out the probabilities that in the next few hours the number of injured, missing and deceased will increase, due to the existence of rubble and displacements of earth that have blocked the roads.

On this day, a statement from the head of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas, in its Indonesian acronym), Henri Alfiandi, came out, warning that the figures of the victims may change at any time.

“The obstacles we face are due to the fact that the distribution or scope of the affected areas is quite wide,” he said.

About 3,000 rescuers work in 12 districts near the town of Cianjur, the epicenter of the earthquake, located 75 kilometers from Jakarta (capital).

According to the National Agency for Disaster Management, the quake caused the displacement of at least 62,000 people, and is considered the deadliest since the one that occurred in 2018, when more than 4,000 Indonesians died due to a similar event on the island of Sulawesi. .

