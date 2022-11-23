“It’s a joke”: dissatisfaction is growing in the EU over the ceiling on gas prices from Russia

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. EU countries are dissatisfied with the intentions of Brussels to limit prices for Russian gas, reports the Financial Times, citing sources in diplomatic circles.

The publication writes that the price ceiling will not only not solve Europe’s problems with fuel, but will also lead to dangerous consequences for the market. In addition, even representatives of countries that support restrictions considered the plan a failure.

“Several diplomats from pro-price-capping EU countries told the Financial Times that it was too high for their governments. one way to kill the restriction,” the article says.

Experts interviewed by the newspaper were also dissatisfied with the plans of Brussels. European energy exchange ICE has opposed any price cap, saying it would destabilize the market.

“This is a joke… This proposal will not do anyone any good even under the extreme scenario seen in August. It seriously risks undermining the credibility of the commission in relation to the resolution of the energy crisis,” Simone Tagliapetra, a senior fellow at the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel, said in a statement.

Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark remain skeptical of market intervention and believe that price caps will increase gas consumption.

The day before, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson proposed setting the maximum price of a monthly gas futures contract on the TTF hub index at 275 euros per MWh. The new mechanism for limiting gas price spikes can be activated from January 1, 2023. The initiative is planned to be discussed at a meeting of EU energy ministers on 24 November.

In October, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said that the idea of ​​a ceiling on gas prices from Russia could further destabilize the global energy market, which would affect both gas producers and consumers. Sanctions pressure on Moscow leads to the destruction of the old supply chains, he said.