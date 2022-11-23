Fire in China causes 36 deaths and two missing | News

At least 36 died and two others were reported missing in a massive fire that broke out Monday at a factory in central China’s Henan province.

According to reports, the incident occurred at 4:22 p.m. (local time) at the factory of a trading company in the Wenfeng district of the city of Anyang, and by 8:00 p.m. it had already been extinguished, without going into details.

Local authorities say that 63 vehicles and 240 members of the fire department attended the scene, in addition to a team from the Ministry of Disaster Management, who took control of the situation after several hours.

Among the victims, the reports add, are two slightly injured who were transferred to a care center in stable condition.

A total of 36 people died, two were injured and two are missing after a plant in #Anyangcentral china’s #Henan Province, caught fire on Monday afternoon, a reporter from China Media Group said on Tuesday.

The fire occurred at 4:22 pm and was brought under control at 8 pm pic.twitter.com/L3QbbCtsfI

– Prakash lalit (@PrakashLalit3)

November 22, 2022

Police have launched an investigation into the incident with some suspects in custody, media reports report.

Similar events have occurred in recent years in other industrial areas of the great Asian country, with dozens of deaths and extensive material damage.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



