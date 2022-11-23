World

Three arrested in Jerusalem after explosions

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Three Palestinians detained in connection with explosions in Jerusalem i24news.
In Jerusalem on Wednesday, an explosion occurred near the central bus station, shortly after which a second explosion was reported in a bus nearby. The deputy mayor of the city reported 18 victims. According to media reports, at least one person died.
“Three suspected Palestinians have been detained in connection with the terrorist attacks in Jerusalem,” the channel said on Twitter.
Israeli police admit connection between explosions in Jerusalem



