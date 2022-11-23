State Duma proposes to recognize 30 NGOs as extremist

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The State Duma commission on countering interference in the affairs of the Russian Federation proposes to recognize as undesirable or extremist the activities of 30 foreign NGOs from 16 unfriendly countries, said the head of the commission, Vasily Piskarev.

“The State Duma commission to investigate the facts of interference by foreign states in the internal affairs of Russia has completed an investigation into 30 non-governmental organizations, civil structures and public associations from 16 unfriendly countries,” Piskarev said during a commission meeting on Wednesday.

Their activities are proposed to be recognized as undesirable, some as extremist. These are NGOs from Australia, Austria, the USA, Hungary, Denmark, Spain, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Germany, Montenegro, the Czech Republic and Sweden.

“All these structures are controlled by the governments of the NATO countries and are aimed at undermining our country from within,” he added.

According to the parliamentarian, such organizations provoked riots and separatism in the Russian Federation, interference in elections and drug propaganda, involved teenagers in destructive activities, “and since February of this year, they have been actively involved in anti-Russian activities in the context of a special operation in Ukraine.”

Among such organizations, Piskarev named “Svoboda Alliance” (Australia), “Russian America for Democracy in Russia” (USA), the Ark Project (which has representatives in more than 40 countries), “Danish Friends of Democratic Russia” (Denmark), ” Eurasian Harm Reduction Association (Lithuania), Association “RUHelp – Russians against the war” (Luxembourg), Community “Free Russia NL” (Netherlands), Foundation “House of Human Rights” (Norway), Movement “Demokrati-Ja” (Germany) ), “Free Russia Forum” (Latvia).