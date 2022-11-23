Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister estimated the readiness of the second unit of the nuclear power plant at 97 percent

MINSK, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The readiness of the second unit of the Belarusian NPP is more than 97%, commissioning is planned for the first quarter of 2023, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic Piotr Parkhomchik said on Wednesday.

“The overall readiness of the second power unit is more than 97%. Currently, commissioning work is underway on the main and auxiliary equipment. We plan to commission it in the first quarter of next year,” said Parkhomchik, speaking in parliament. He also noted that the first unit of the Belarusian NPP is already operating at its design capacity after a scheduled overhaul.

Parkhomchik said that after the repair was completed, the first block of the station generated about 200 million kWh of electricity. According to him, since its inclusion in the unified energy system in November 2020, the first power unit of the station has generated more than 9.5 billion kWh of electricity, which made it possible to replace about 2.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that as part of the implementation of measures to integrate the Belarusian NPP into the country’s energy system, the construction of peak-reserve energy sources is being completed at four sites – Berezovskaya and Lukomlskaya GRES, Novopolotskaya CHPP and Minsk CHPP-5. It is planned to put them into operation in 2023.

The Belarusian NPP is the largest Russian-Belarusian economic project. A plant with two VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2400 MW is being built in Ostrovets (Grodno Region). On June 10 last year, the Ministry of Energy of Belarus reported that the acceptance committee had signed an act of acceptance into operation of the start-up complex of the first unit of the BelNPP. Since the end of April 2022, the first power unit has been under scheduled preventive maintenance and on November 9 was included in the network after the completion of scheduled maintenance work and additional tests.