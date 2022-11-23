The State Duma commented on the statements of the US Treasury on the ceiling of oil prices

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The US Treasury in its statements leaves bookmarks for future cooperation with the Russian Federation, Svetlana Zhurova, First Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told RIA Novosti.

The price ceiling for oil from the Russian Federation will not apply in the event of significant processing of Russian oil outside the country, according to a published document by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department (OFAC).

“They understand that it is necessary to give indulgences … They leave bookmarks for future cooperation. They do not want to cross all the red lines to the end,” Zhurova said.

An earlier document from the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also reported that US persons can provide services that involve Russian oil purchased above the price limit if they discover this only during the attestation process and receive a special license, it says. in a US Treasury document.