7.0 magnitude earthquake shakes waters off the Solomon Islands | News

7.0 magnitude earthquake shakes waters off the Solomon Islands

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake shook the waters of the Solomon Islands, located in the South Pacific, on Tuesday, leading authorities to issue a tsunami warning after the strong tremor.

6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia

The authorities indicated the suspension of electrical service in the capital Honiara and other areas of the island country.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was located 17.4 kilometers from the island of Malango and at a depth of 13.6 kilometers.

Minutes after the earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning System issued a potential tsunami risk alert in the coastal areas of the archipelago located less than 300 km from the epicenter, although it was later deactivated.

Despite the fact that the tsunami alert was lifted, the Solomon Islands authorities asked the inhabitants for caution, especially in the face of the possibility of aftershocks.

After #earthquake 7.0 in Solomon Islands at least good news.. We are experiencing intense seismic activity at the Pacific level and it does not stop. All areas under CONSTANT AND ACTIVE SURVEILLANCE

November 22, 2022

Local authorities have not reported damage or injuries after the powerful earthquake that shook the archipelago.

After an initial estimate of 7.3, the USGS indicated that the quake had a magnitude 7.0

The Solomon Islands sit on the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity that is shaken by nearly 7,000 tremors a year.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

