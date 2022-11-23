The media reported two deaths after the earthquake in Turkey

CAIRO, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Two people have died after an earthquake hit western Turkey, the Cumhuriyet newspaper reported.

Earlier, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu informed about 50 victims.

According to the newspaper, “48-year-old Hikmet Celebi was hospitalized in a hospital in Düzce after a heart attack due to an earthquake and died in the hospital.” Also in Düzce, 63-year-old Sevim Chengel, who suffered a heart attack due to panic due to the earthquake, died.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 has hit western Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) has said. The shocks were recorded at 01.08 UTC (04.08 Moscow time). The epicenter was located 14 kilometers southeast of the city of Duzce. The hearth lay at a depth of six kilometers. Classes in educational institutions of the region are suspended.

More than 100 aftershocks have been recorded since the earthquake, according to the AFAD Emergency Management Agency.