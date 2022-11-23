World

Ukrainian media reported on explosions in Kherson

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. For the second day in a row, the Ukrainian media report on explosions in Kherson.
“Explosions are heard in Kherson,” says the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian online publication Obshchestvennoye.
There was no air alert in the city.
In mid-October, the Russian authorities called on residents of four municipalities on the right bank of the Dnieper to travel deep into the Kherson region and other Russian regions due to constant Ukrainian shelling, the risk of flooding in the event of a strike on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam.
As Sergei Surovikin, commander of the United Group of Forces, noted, the situation in Kherson has become dangerous for the lives of civilians. By the beginning of November, 115,000 people had been evacuated from the right bank, after which Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the transfer of troops to the left bank and the organization of a defense line along the Dnieper.
On Friday, November 11, the Ministry of Defense announced the completion of the transfer of troops from the right to the left bank. After that, the Kyiv authorities appointed their administration in Kherson.
November 9, 20:38Special military operation in Ukraine

Russia left Kherson. Not really

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Bombs exploded in Jerusalem were stuffed with nails, media reported

18 mins ago

Meeting of CSTO bodies starts in Yerevan

39 mins ago

Presidents of Cuba and Russia will meet this Tuesday in Moscow | News

50 mins ago

The media revealed the plans of the United States and its allies to cap the price of Russian oil

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.