MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. For the second day in a row, the Ukrainian media report on explosions in Kherson.

“Explosions are heard in Kherson,” says the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian online publication Obshchestvennoye.

There was no air alert in the city.

In mid-October, the Russian authorities called on residents of four municipalities on the right bank of the Dnieper to travel deep into the Kherson region and other Russian regions due to constant Ukrainian shelling, the risk of flooding in the event of a strike on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam.

As Sergei Surovikin, commander of the United Group of Forces, noted, the situation in Kherson has become dangerous for the lives of civilians. By the beginning of November, 115,000 people had been evacuated from the right bank, after which Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the transfer of troops to the left bank and the organization of a defense line along the Dnieper.

On Friday, November 11, the Ministry of Defense announced the completion of the transfer of troops from the right to the left bank. After that, the Kyiv authorities appointed their administration in Kherson.