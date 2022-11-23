World

Bombs exploded in Jerusalem were stuffed with nails, media reported

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The bombs that exploded in Jerusalem were stuffed with nails and detonated remotely, the Jerusalem Post reported.
In Jerusalem on Wednesday, an explosion occurred near the central bus station, shortly after which a second explosion was reported in a bus nearby. The deputy mayor of the city reported 18 victims. According to media reports, at least one person died.
The bombs were detonated remotely and were reportedly filled with nails and bolts.
Three arrested in Jerusalem after explosions

