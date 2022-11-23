Meeting of CSTO bodies starts in Yerevan

YEREVAN, November 23 – RIA Novosti. A joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the CSTO started on Wednesday in Yerevan, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

The meeting was opened by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. He expressed hope that the participants of the meeting will be able to analyze and assess the situation in the field of international and regional security in the course of a constructive and open exchange of views, and weigh in this light the possible risks for the member states of the organization.