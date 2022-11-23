Presidents of Cuba and Russia will meet this Tuesday in Moscow | News

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will meet this Tuesday in the capital, Moscow, to exchange on the current state of bilateral relations and the strategic association in various spheres.

President of Cuba develops broad agenda in his tour of Russia

According to the Krelim statement, the official visit of the Cuban president to Russia includes as two of its essential points the meeting with Putin and the inauguration of a statue in homage to Fidel Castro in an important Moscow public square.

“It is planned to discuss the current status and development prospects of the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership in the political, commercial, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as exchange views on key issues on the international agenda,” the official note stated.

For his part, presidential spokesman Dimitri Peskov declared that “Cuba is a very important partner. There will be a lot to talk about.”

���������� | This Tuesday, November 22, the President @DiazCanelB will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Head of State will also participate in the inauguration of the monument erected in memory of Fidel, an activity to which he was invited by Putin. #DíazCanelEnRusia

– Presidency Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba)

November 21, 2022

Díaz-Canel agreed with the criteria that it is “a moment of many complexities for Cuba and for Russia”, but “it is always good to look for ways to strengthen economic relations and expand political dialogue.”

In an interview granted by the Cuban president to a local television station, he acknowledged that “Cuba and Russia are going through complex situations” because they are “two countries sanctioned” and pressured “at the international level by imperialism, by a group of capitalist powers.” .

Local press media indicate that after his meeting with Putin, the Cuban president will participate in the inauguration ceremony of a statue in homage to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, in a square that bears his name, very close to the metro station in Sokol.

The author of the work, the sculptor Alexei Chebanenko, said that he had put the image of Fidel on firm feet, defying difficulties and emerging unscathed from 638 attacks, according to official sources.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



