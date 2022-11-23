The media revealed the plans of the United States and its allies to cap the price of Russian oil

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The United States, along with its allies, after the introduction of the price ceiling on Russian oil, is likely to adjust the price of oil several times a year, not monthly, Reuters reported, citing a senior representative of the US Treasury Department.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the US Treasury Department reportedly suggested in a speech to reporters that the ceiling price for Russian oil, which the US and a number of allied countries plan to set, would be reviewed not monthly, but every three months or every six months.

“Our goal is to review this on a regular basis, which from my point of view, hopefully will happen more quarterly or even semi-annually, as we want to provide certainty in the market,” – quotes the agency as saying.

In September, the finance ministers of the G7 countries (Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, the USA, France and Japan) confirmed their intention to impose price restrictions on Russian oil as part of the expansion of sanctions. The European Union in early October introduced the eighth package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a legislative basis for determining a price ceiling for the sea transportation of Russian oil to third countries. It is planned that the price limit will be introduced on December 5, 2022 for oil and on February 5, 2023 for oil products.

Bloomberg, citing informed sources, previously wrote that the G7 countries expect to announce at what level the price cap for Russian oil will be set on November 23.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that cheap and reliable Russian energy resources were a competitive advantage for Europe, and even a partial rejection of them is already having a negative impact on its economy and residents. And the United States, pushing through the EU’s complete rejection of Russian energy carriers and other resources, is leading to the de-industrialization of Europe, he said.

The President of the Russian Federation, commenting on the idea of ​​the West to limit prices for Russian energy resources, stated that Russia would not supply anything abroad if this would be contrary to its own interests. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in turn, pointed out that the Russian Federation would not supply oil to countries that would set a price ceiling, neither at $60 per barrel, nor at any other cost. He added that such restrictions are interference in market instruments, Russia is ready to work with those consumers who are ready to work on market conditions.

The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.