CSTO countries as a whole agreed on a draft decision on assistance to Armenia

YEREVAN, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The CSTO countries as a whole have agreed on a draft decision on joint measures to provide assistance to Armenia, the organization’s Secretary General Stanislav Zas said.
“In general, a draft decision of the Collective Security Council on joint measures to provide assistance to the Republic of Armenia has been agreed,” Zas said, speaking at a meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs, defense and secretaries of the CSTO security councils.
Meeting of CSTO bodies starts in Yerevan

“In the Caucasus region, the efforts of Armenia and other participants to achieve peace agreements, legalize borders and unblock transport communications play a positive role,” the Secretary General added.
He noted that tension remains on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, according to information received by the Joint Response Center, skirmishes occur almost daily on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
“Three extraordinary sessions of the Collective Security Council, in May, September and October of this year, were devoted to the discussion of the threats emerging in this regard for the Republic of Armenia,” he stressed.
October 31, 17:12

Aliyev thanked Putin for his help in resolving the conflict in Karabakh

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

14 mins ago
