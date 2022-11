The head of the IAEA held talks with the head of Rosatom on the situation at the ZNPP

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi held talks with the head of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev in Istanbul on the creation of a protective zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, reported in an international organization.

“IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met today in Istanbul with a Russian delegation led by Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev for consultations on operational aspects related to safety at the Zaporozhye NPP <…>and on the urgent creation of a nuclear safety and protection zone (at the ZNPP – ed.),” the IAEA said on Wednesday.