World

The head of the IAEA held talks with the head of Rosatom on the situation at the ZNPP

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 34 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






VIENNA, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi held talks with the head of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev in Istanbul on the creation of a protective zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, reported in an international organization.
“IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met today in Istanbul with a Russian delegation led by Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev for consultations on operational aspects related to safety at the Zaporozhye NPP <…>and on the urgent creation of a nuclear safety and protection zone (at the ZNPP – ed.),” the IAEA said on Wednesday.
Earlier, the agency said that Grossi stepped up efforts to create a nuclear safety zone at the ZNPP after massive shelling of the station over the weekend.
Yesterday, 15:43Special military operation in Ukraine

The shelling of the ZNPP became part of the pressure on the employees of the plant, said Karchaa



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 34 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

CSTO countries as a whole agreed on a draft decision on assistance to Armenia

14 mins ago

Death toll from Jerusalem bombings rises to 22

54 mins ago

Italian Council of Ministers approves budget for 2023 | News

1 hour ago

The head of Rosatom at a meeting with the head of the IAEA spoke about the situation at the ZNPP

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.