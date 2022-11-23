World
The head of the IAEA held talks with the head of Rosatom on the situation at the ZNPP
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
VIENNA, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi held talks with the head of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev in Istanbul on the creation of a protective zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, reported in an international organization.
“IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met today in Istanbul with a Russian delegation led by Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev for consultations on operational aspects related to safety at the Zaporozhye NPP <…>and on the urgent creation of a nuclear safety and protection zone (at the ZNPP – ed.),” the IAEA said on Wednesday.
Earlier, the agency said that Grossi stepped up efforts to create a nuclear safety zone at the ZNPP after massive shelling of the station over the weekend.
Yesterday, 15:43Special military operation in Ukraine
The shelling of the ZNPP became part of the pressure on the employees of the plant, said Karchaa
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report