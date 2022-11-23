Death toll from Jerusalem bombings rises to 22

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The death toll from the Jerusalem bombings has risen to 22, according to the Times of Israel, citing doctors.

In Jerusalem on Wednesday, an explosion occurred near the central bus station, shortly after which a second explosion was reported in a bus nearby. According to media reports, at least one person died.

“Hospital officials say at least 23 people were victims of bomb attacks in Jerusalem, … including one person who died,” the publication said.