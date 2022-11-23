World

Death toll from Jerusalem bombings rises to 22

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The death toll from the Jerusalem bombings has risen to 22, according to the Times of Israel, citing doctors.
In Jerusalem on Wednesday, an explosion occurred near the central bus station, shortly after which a second explosion was reported in a bus nearby. According to media reports, at least one person died.
“Hospital officials say at least 23 people were victims of bomb attacks in Jerusalem, … including one person who died,” the publication said.
11:23

Bombs exploded in Jerusalem were stuffed with nails, media reported

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Italian Council of Ministers approves budget for 2023 | News

15 mins ago

The head of Rosatom at a meeting with the head of the IAEA spoke about the situation at the ZNPP

26 mins ago

Astana urged Moscow to respond to negative reports about Kazakhstan

47 mins ago

Presidents of Cuba and Russia inaugurate monument to Fidel Castro in Moscow | News

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.