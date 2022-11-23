The head of Rosatom at a meeting with the head of the IAEA spoke about the situation at the ZNPP

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Director General of Rosatom State Corporation Alexei Likhachev on Wednesday in Istanbul held a working meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP and the role of the IAEA mission in ensuring the safety of the station were discussed in detail, Rosatom reported.

“The situation at the Zaporozhye NPP and the role of the IAEA mission in ensuring the plant’s safety were discussed in detail. In this regard, the IAEA’s prompt reaction to the massive shelling of the plant that took place on November 20 this year was noted… The conversation that took place was substantive and frank,” it says. in the message.