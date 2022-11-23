Astana urged Moscow to respond to negative reports about Kazakhstan

In social networks in Kazakhstan, a recording of a fragment of the talk show “Evening with Vladimir Solovyov”, aired on the Rossiya TV channel, is being circulated, one of whose guests, political scientist Dmitry Drobnitsky, suggested that his interlocutors “pay attention that the next problem is Kazakhstan”, because that there, in his opinion, “Nazi processes can also begin,” as in Ukraine. He noted that “there are a lot of Russians there.”

“As for such statements, the head of state, the leadership of the Foreign Ministry, and other leaders of our state, including the speakers of the chambers of parliament, have already spoken out more than once about such comments, statements and various “talking heads”. We believe that they, in – firstly, they do not reflect the official position of the Russian Federation, secondly, they damage the traditionally close relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, and, thirdly, they deserve an appropriate reaction from the authorities of the Russian Federation,” Vasilenko told journalists on Wednesday on the sidelines of the parliament.