Presidents of Cuba and Russia inaugurate monument to Fidel Castro in Moscow | News

Presidents of Cuba and Russia inaugurate monument to Fidel Castro in Moscow

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, have participated this Tuesday in the inauguration ceremony of a monument to the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Moscow.

President of Cuba rejects unilateral coercive measures against Russia

The Russian president added that Castro “is rightly considered one of the most famous and charismatic leaders of the 20th century, a truly legendary personality.”

Putin stressed that the monument is inaugurated in the square that already bears the name of Fidel Castro, whom he referred to as an “outstanding statesman and politician, founder of the modern Cuban State.”

His entire life was dedicated to “the self-sacrificing struggle for the triumph of the ideas of good, peace and justice, for the freedom of the oppressed peoples, for a dignified life for ordinary people and social equality” Putin recalled.

It is a three meter high bronze monument, which represents Fidel in military uniform with his traditional beret, standing on a stone block with the map of Cuba.

According to the materials of the Kremlin press service, the monument represents the heroic path of a man who defended the rights of people in his country.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

