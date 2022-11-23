The death toll rises to 268 after the earthquake in Indonesia | News

World

The death toll rises to 268 after the earthquake in Indonesia

The death toll from the Indonesian earthquake continues to grow and as of Tuesday afternoon, the death toll stood at 268, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) confirmed.

Death toll rises to 162 after 5.6 quake in Indonesia

According to information provided by the BNPB, “there are now 268 dead…of the 268, 122 bodies have been identified.”

Local authorities are still searching for 151 missing victims and it was reported that 1,083 people were injured as a result of the earthquake.

252 orang telah mati akibat infrastruktur rumah penduduk sekitar area rawan gempa yg buruk, pak, mending dana IKN dialihkan untuk kepentingan rakyat, daripada buat menyediakan fasilitas pejabat
yg sama sekali tdk urge.

— Faktanya ���� (@KefasID)
November 22, 2022

With regard to missing victims, the BNPB operates an emergency response command post. This command post will be focused on the search and evacuation of victims.

“We are still in an emergency response, so the focus of searching and evacuating victims is our priority,” they reported from that entity.

It is very likely that the data on victims will increase considering that the search is still being carried out.

Meanwhile, there were 58,362 people who found themselves displaced in various areas in and around Cianjur Regency. Also, according to the BNPB, there are currently 22,198 houses with severe, moderate or light damage.

Most of the victims who died as a result of the earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, are believed to be children.

“By the way, the time [del terremoto] it was at the same time as [los niños] they recited the Koran in the madrasahs and mosques,” explained the Minister of Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy.



