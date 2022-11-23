Attack in Thailand leaves one dead and several injured | News

At least one dead and 32 injured is the preliminary balance of a car bomb explosion on Tuesday in a police residential complex in southern Thailand, local authorities reported.

According to reports from the southern province of Narathiwat, on the border with Malaysia, the deceased was a policeman and among the injured are policemen and civilians. Two of the injured are in serious condition and the rest only suffered light bruises.

“It was a car bomb. We are still clearing the area and the number of injuries could increase,” said Provincial Deputy Police Commissioner Lt. Col. Niti Suksan.

“The investigation is ongoing, the perpetrator has not been confirmed,” the source added.

The authorities claim to be unaware of the causes of the attack, although the press mentions the armed struggle of the Muslim separatist movement, which regularly operates in the Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat demarcations.

Separatist groups are calling for independence for those majority-Muslim provinces, as well as for parts of Songkhla.

The Thai government and the insurgency have been in negotiations for a decade in neighboring nations.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



