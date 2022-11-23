World

Iran starts production of uranium enriched to 60 percent | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Tuesday that it began producing 60 percent enriched uranium at the Fordo nuclear plant, located almost 200 kilometers from the Persian capital.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Presidents of Russia and Iran agree to boost bilateral cooperation

The Iranian body reported that last Sunday it began to produce uranium hexafluoride (UF6) gas at 60 percent while it reported that the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan nuclear complex in Natanz is getting ready to achieve this goal.

In this sense, the authorities indicated that two new cascades of IR2m and IR4 centrifuges were installed at the Natanz and Fordo plants, which are in the phase prior to gas injection.

رئیس سازمان اتمی: برنامه‌های هسته‌ای جمهوری ایران مطابق قانون اقدام راهبردی مجلس می‌رود و صدور قطعنامه‌های متعدد علیه در پیشبرد این برنامه‌ها خللی ایجاد نخواهد کرد. تمامی برنامه‌هایی که در عرصه ملی از سوی ما دنبال می‌شود برای رفاه و پیشرفت ملت ایران.

— پاد (@PadDolat)
November 20, 2022

The increase in capacities responds to the most recent decision of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which approved a draft resolution that denounces the Persian nation for alleged lack of cooperation in nuclear matters.

On the other hand, the Western powers denounce that Tehran violates the international agreement signed in 2015, in which it undertakes not to enrich uranium more than 3.67 percent if the unilateral sanctions still imposed are relaxed.

Based on this, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Naser Kanani, announced on Monday that the AEOI had initiated a series of actions in response to the draft resolution.

In this sense, the diplomat accused the West of using international organizations as a foreign policy rule against certain countries, meanwhile, he described the measure as “illogical and destructive.”



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

China reaffirms sovereignty over Taiwan to the US | News

2 hours ago

Death toll rises to 162 after earthquake of 5.6 in Indonesia | News

15 hours ago

Chinese Defense Minister urged to respect the interests of the country

16 hours ago

AP fired a journalist who wrote about “Russian missiles that fell in Poland”

16 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.