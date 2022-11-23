China reaffirms sovereignty over Taiwan to the US | News

The Government of China pointed out on Tuesday that the Taiwan question constitutes the main “red line” in bilateral relations with the United States and ratified its rejection of any type of interference.

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe met with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) defense chiefs’ summit.

At the meeting, Wei stated that the Taiwan issue is “an impassable red line” while confirming that the one-China principle is one of the Asian nation’s priorities.

In this regard, the Chinese minister said that Sino-US relations “are of great importance to China, however, this relationship does not come at the cost of Chinese sovereignty and interests, and Washington must respect Beijing’s non-negotiable issues.” ”.

Similarly, he referred to the recent meeting between presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden and pointed out that dialogue is the way to direct the development of bilateral relations.

For his part, Austin highlighted the need for “substantial dialogue to reduce strategic risk, improve the communications crisis and improve operational security.”

However, the US defense minister urged Beijing to refrain from alleged “destabilizing actions” while opposing the possibility of unilateral changes to the status quo.

In turn, the spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Defense, Tan Kefei, emphasized that the talks on Tuesday are of “significant importance” for the sake of détente between the two nations.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

