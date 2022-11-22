Death toll rises to 162 after earthquake of 5.6 in Indonesia | News

Report This Content

The number of people dead after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake in West Java, Indonesia’s most populous island, rose to 162, according to data provided by local authorities in the province, as the search for survivors continues.

6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia

The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) said the tremor occurred at 1:21 p.m. local time at a depth of 10 kilometers, and located its epicenter near the city of Cianjur in West Java, about 100 kilometers southeast of Jakarta, the capital of the Asian nation.

The governor of the province, Ridwan Kamil, estimated the number of deaths at 162, the number of injured at 326 and the displaced at around 13,000, noting that the data was provided to him by the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB, in Indonesian). .

The official noted that these figures are preliminary because “the victims continue to arrive from many areas.”

“There are tens of people dead. Hundreds, perhaps thousands of houses were damaged,” the spokesman for the local Cianjur administration, Adam, told the media (in Indonesia it is common for people to have only one name).

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), for its part, established the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.4, which had a depth of 10 kilometers.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



