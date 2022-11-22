AP fired a journalist who wrote about “Russian missiles that fell in Poland”

WASHINGTON, November 22 – RIA Novosti. The Associated Press has fired a journalist who wrote that supposedly Russian missiles fell in Poland, killing two people, the Daily Beast reports, citing its own sources.

In his material, the agency employee quoted an unnamed high-ranking American intelligence officer. As a result, many TV channels referred to the article, “scaring most of the world .”

The news was later deleted, replaced with an editor’s note stating that the source was wrong and “reports indicated that the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine.”

The agency fired James Laporta, the author of the original article, the day before, according to the Daily Beast. At the same time, his co-author John Lester continues to work at the agency.

Yesterday, 14:30 The Ministry of Defense of Germany commented on the decision of Poland to deploy a missile defense system

On the evening of November 15, a rocket fell on the territory of Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. At first, Warsaw blamed Russia for the incident. In turn, Andrzej Duda stated that there was no evidence that the missile was Russian-made, it could be in service with the Ukrainian air defense.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border that day. The Foreign Ministry, in a statement on the incident, expressed the hope that an impartial investigation and publication of its results would expose the “provocation.”