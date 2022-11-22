In the Chernivtsi region of Ukraine will cut off electricity

MOSCOW, November 22 – RIA Novosti. JSC “Chernivtsyoblenergo” reported that in the Chernivtsi region of Ukraine today introduced stabilizing power outages, in which periods of lack of electricity can not be predicted in advance.

Earlier, the national energy company Ukrenergo reported that scheduled shutdowns would operate throughout Ukraine on Tuesday.

November 19, 22:04Special military operation in Ukraine Zelensky announced problems with electricity in Kyiv, Odessa and Kharkov

“The schedule of stabilization shutdowns in the Chernivtsi region, November 22, 2022, is introduced by order of the state company NPC Ukrenergo in accordance with the operational situation in the energy system of Ukraine. It is impossible to predict the use of such schedules in advance,” the company’s website says.

They noted that power engineers are making every effort to ensure that the outages last no more than four hours, but in some cases, due to the scale of damage to the power system, power supply may be absent for a longer time.

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10 – two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. Volodymyr Zelensky on November 1 said that about 40% of the energy infrastructure in Ukraine was damaged, which led to massive power outages. And the attack on the energy system on November 15 was, according to the Ukrainian authorities, the most massive since the beginning of the Russian special operation.