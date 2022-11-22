Dismissed Twitter employees in Africa accused the company of violating laws

MOSCOW, November 22 – RIA Novosti. Twitter employees fired from the social network’s African headquarters in Ghana accuse the company of flagrantly violating the country’s laws and trying to “silence and intimidate” them after being fired, CNN reported, citing sources.

A team of fired employees reportedly hired a lawyer and sent a letter to the company demanding that they comply with the West African country’s labor laws, provide them with additional severance pay and other appropriate payments consistent with those received by other Twitter employees.

They also petitioned the Ghanaian government to force Twitter to “comply with the country’s layoff laws and offer employees fair and fair layoff negotiations and payouts.”

“It is clear that Elon Musk’s Twitter is intentionally or recklessly violating the laws of Ghana, acting in bad faith and in a way that silences former employees and intimidates them into accepting any conditions unilaterally put forward to them,” the statement reads.

According to CNN, Twitter fired all but one employee four days after opening an office in Accra, Ghana, just after Musk’s acquisition of the company. But the employees, who numbered about a dozen, did not receive severance pay, they said.

“Employees are upset, humiliated and intimidated by this turn of events. There are non-Ghanaian employees, some with young families who moved here to work, and are now unceremoniously left in a difficult situation, without the means needed to return to their homeland, without the ability to contact representatives of Twitter,” the letter from employees to the state labor inspector of Ghana, cited by the TV channel, says.

At the end of October, Musk finally closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter. Earlier it was reported that from 7.5 thousand Twitter employees after three and a half weeks of work under the leadership of Musk, only 2.7 thousand remained.